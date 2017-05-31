BRIEF-IDT Corp to sell Gibraltar based banking unit
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says global luxury retailers' earnings growth could double in 2017 but won't return to double-digit levels soon
* Moody's on global luxury retailers says luxury cos will look to cut share buybacks when necessary to preserve credit ratios, but payout ratios will remain high
* Moody's on global luxury retailers says overall credit quality of the luxury industry should improve slightly in 2017
* Moody's on global luxury retailers says M&A will continue to constrain ratings as luxury companies are now considering large acquisitions Source: bit.ly/2r9JWk4
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m