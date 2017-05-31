May 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says global luxury retailers' earnings growth could double in 2017 but won't return to double-digit levels soon

* Moody's on global luxury retailers says luxury cos will look to cut share buybacks when necessary to preserve credit ratios, but payout ratios will remain high

* Moody's on global luxury retailers says overall credit quality of the luxury industry should improve slightly in 2017

* Moody's on global luxury retailers says M&A will continue to constrain ratings as luxury companies are now considering large acquisitions Source: bit.ly/2r9JWk4