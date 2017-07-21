FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says highest-level endorsement of measures from China's National Financial Work Conference is credit positive
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 4:55 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Moody's says highest-level endorsement of measures from China's National Financial Work Conference is credit positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- Highest-level endorsement of measures from china's national financial work conference is credit positive

* Moody's- Endorsement by china's presidentt, top policymakers of latest measures for financial stability, deleveraging from high-level leadership forum credit positive for sovereign

* Scrutiny from highest levels of government on financial stability, SOE leverage, pace of debt growth in economy, among SOEs is likely to slow

* Moody's on China- Forecast debt will continue to rise, including for governments, households and nonfinancial corporates Source text : bit.ly/2gOXVZw

