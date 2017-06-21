June 21 Moody's:
* Moody's says first ever inclusion of china shares in MSCI
Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity
markets
* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares by MSCI
significant because it marks first time that Chinese stocks will
be included in key benchmark index
* Moody's says inclusion of china A-shares by MSCI paves way
for global capital inflows into China's A-shares by linking
stocks to most dominant trend in asset management
* Moody's says decision by MSCI to include China's A-shares
into MSCI Index is also positive for passive funds & managers
such as Blackrock, FIL Ltd
* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index
will allow funds to better satisfy investor demand for
broad-based index exposure to China's economy
* Moody's says inclusion of China A-shares in MSCI EM Index
will enable investors to build additional strategies using the
domestic Chinese market
* Moody's says ongoing regulatory liberalization in China's
onshore market will lead to a full index inclusion of A-shares
in next few years
Source text: (bit.ly/2tMQC6e)
Further company coverage: