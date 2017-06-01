BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
* Moody's- India is implementing number of wide-ranging reforms that if successful, would gradually ease the government's high debt burden
* Moody's on India- Short-term impact of GST reforms will be muted, but the long-term benefits will include higher productivity growth
* Moody's on India- FRBM framework offers an opportunity to anchor fiscal consolidation by setting a medium-term target for the country's debt burden
* Moody's on Indian banking sector- Government measures to address high NPAs and promulgation of insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016 are credit positive
* Moody's on India- Use of information collected from demonetization and financial inclusion could help broaden tax base by ushering in previously unbanked informal sector
* Moody's on India- Recent expenditure reforms, including direct benefits transfer, should improve expenditure efficiency
* Moody's on India- Aadhaar identification system can help reduce fiscal leakage Source text : bit.ly/2qI43CC Further company coverage: [ ]
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.