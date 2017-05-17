BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
May 17 Moody's:
* Moody's, on Jacksonville Fl, says pension reforms finalized, but plan calls for city to pay less now, more later
* Moody's - Jacksonville's reliance on future revenues to address pension underfunding will continue to negatively impact key credit metrics related to pensions
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.