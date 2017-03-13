BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
March 13 Moody's:
* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
* Moody's says court ruling credit positive for Kansas school districts because ruling makes more likely that state will spend more on K-12 education
* Satisfying court's requirement likely to cost more than $3 billion state spends on public education, which is credit negative for Kansas State
* Entelo says has closed a $20 million series C financing round led by U.S. Venture partners Source text for Eikon:
BELFAST, June 16 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.