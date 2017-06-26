Puerto Rico oversight board must approve PREPA deal -lawsuit

June 27 Insurers of billions of dollars of Puerto Rican bonds have sued the bankrupt U.S. territory’s financial oversight board, saying it should be forced to approve a $9 billion debt restructuring deal at the island's power utility, PREPA. The lawsuit was filed late on Monday by Assured Guaranty Corp and MBIA Inc’s National Public Finance Guarantee, in federal court in San Juan. It is the latest wrangle over a debt workout many had considered a done deal as Puerto Rico battles a cr