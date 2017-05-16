BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 15 (Reuters) -
* Moody's- Korea's credit strengths offer resilience through external tensions and challenges of domestic reform
* Moody's on s. Korea- Strong level of competitiveness, effective policymaking institutions support outlook for economic growth projected at 2%-2.5% in 2017-18
* Moody's- Barring major escalation of range of interrelated risks, sees credit strengths of sovereign, Korean cos, banks to remain largely intact
* Moody's on S. Korea- Expect government debt to remain at manageable levels of about 40 percent of GDP
* Moody's- Outlook on Korean banking system is currently negative, due to declining asset quality of loans to large corporates, challenging environment. Source text for Eikon:
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is seeing growth return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: