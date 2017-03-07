UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 7 Moody's:
* says likelihood of country other than Greece leaving the European Union's single currency area remains very low Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable
* Says ratings on Uganda are constrained by low per capita GDP, and still large, albeit falling, fiscal deficits