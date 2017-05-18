May 18 Moody's:

* Moody's says Medicaid pressures state budgets with or without federal policy changes

* Says Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, West Virginia especially exposed to potential funding shifts on Medicaid

* Says changes in federal Medicaid funding policy could cause additional expenditure growth, a significant funding burden for all U.S. states

* Says federal government may expand state flexibility to control Medicaid expenditures, a credit positive if not offset by other federal cost shifts

* Says eight states especially exposed to potential funding shifts on medicaid as they expanded Medicaid under ACA