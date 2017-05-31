BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
May 30 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* Moody's Investors Service says most rated Chinese property developers will continue to outperform the broader market for the rest of 2017
* Moody's says China's implementation of home-purchase restrictions since Sept. 2016 continues to constrain property price growth in first-tier & major second-tier cities Source text for Eikon:
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks