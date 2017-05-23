BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says Namibia's credit profile balances medium-term growth prospects against rising public debt
* Moody's says Namibia faces increasing external risks stemming from persistent current account deficits and relatively low international reserves
* Moody's says Namibia's credit challenges include the rapid rise in its public debt levels, which reached 42.3% of GDP in 2016-17 from 26.2% in 2011
* Moody's says expects recovery in Namibian diamond, gold,uranium mining, as well as a rebound in agricultural sector to drive GDP growth in the coming years
* Moody's says expects Namibia's government debt to continue to rise marginally and reach 45.4% of GD in FY2018-19.
* Moody's says Namibia vulnerable to further tightening in domestic funding conditions if fiscal slippages continue, leading to substantial rise in debt-servicing costs Source text for Eikon:
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage: