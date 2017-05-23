May 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says Namibia's credit profile balances medium-term growth prospects against rising public debt

* Moody's says Namibia faces increasing external risks stemming from persistent current account deficits and relatively low international reserves

* Moody's says Namibia's credit challenges include the rapid rise in its public debt levels, which reached 42.3% of GDP in 2016-17 from 26.2% in 2011

* Moody's says expects recovery in Namibian diamond, gold,uranium mining, as well as a rebound in agricultural sector to drive GDP growth in the coming years

* Moody's says expects Namibia's government debt to continue to rise marginally and reach 45.4% of GD in FY2018-19.

* Moody's says Namibia vulnerable to further tightening in domestic funding conditions if fiscal slippages continue, leading to substantial rise in debt-servicing costs Source text for Eikon: