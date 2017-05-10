BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: negative outlook on Korean banking system amid challenging operating environment, deteriorating asset quality
* Moody's: negative outlook for Korean banking system reflects overall creditworthiness of Korean banks will deteriorate over the next 12-18 months
Source text: bit.ly/2ptPIc7
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"