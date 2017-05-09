BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Moody's
* Moody's says North American high-yield bond covenant quality worsens in April as private equity, high-yield-lite negatively affect monthly score Source text for Eikon:
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.