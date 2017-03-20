US STOCKS-Growth worries, tech drop drag down futures
June 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.
March 20 Moody's Investors Service :
* Outlook for US newspaper, magazine industry remains negative
* Expects that newspaper print ad revenue will decline by low-to-mid teen percentages through the first half of 2018
* US newspaper, magazine publisher outlook negative as ad revenue slide persists faster than publishers can cut costs, boost digital ad sales
* US newspaper industry will also keep reducing costs by low-to-mid single-digit percentages through mid-2018 to support weakening earnings Source text - bit.ly/2mIVfKE
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock