March 20 Moody's Investors Service :

* Outlook for US newspaper, magazine industry remains negative

* Expects that newspaper print ad revenue will decline by low-to-mid teen percentages through the first half of 2018

* US newspaper, magazine publisher outlook negative as ad revenue slide persists faster than publishers can cut costs, boost digital ad sales

* US newspaper industry will also keep reducing costs by low-to-mid single-digit percentages through mid-2018 to support weakening earnings Source text - bit.ly/2mIVfKE