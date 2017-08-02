FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: outlook on UK banking system raised to stable reflecting increased resilience

* Moody's- uk banks will remain healthy due to improved capital positions, strong loan quality and robust liquidity and funding positions.

* Moody's - raised outlook on UK's banking system as banks' stronger credit profiles have increased resilience to weakening operating conditions

* Moody's - operating conditions for banks to deteriorate modestly over next 12-18 months, driven by heightened uncertainty as uk prepares to leave eu

* Moody's - expects UK economy to slow, impacting banks' revenue and credit quality

* Moody's- sees UK economy to slow, impacting banks' revenue, credit quality. Increasing competition; low interest rates will strain net interest margins. Source text - bit.ly/2hmSdy7

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.