BRIEF-BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says Fed meeting continues to signal 3 rate hikes in 2017
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes the outlook on Vietnam's ratings to positive from stable, ratings affirmed
* Moody's on Vietnam - positive outlook based on expectations that strong foreign direct investment inflows will continue to diversify the economy
* Moody's on Vietnam - outlook based on expectations macroeconomic and external stability will be maintained
* Moody's - outlook on Vietnam based on expectation that strong growth, stable macroeconomic environment to help stabilize government debt around current levels
* Moody's on Vietnam - "in 2017 on average, we expect inflation to remain below the official target of 5% as administrative price pressures ease" Source text: bit.ly/2oCPML2
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
(Adds portfolio manager comments and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3234, or 75.56 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 28 at C$1.3165 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-year spread vs Treasuries narrowest in 7 months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart but pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high as oil prices fell sharply and the F
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage: