June 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's- Papua New Guinea's liquidity pressures drive
credit risks
* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Demands on foreign-exchange
reserves are high as PNG is still clearing a backlog of imports
and foreign debt payments
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Large current-account surpluses
of around 18% of gdp since 2014 overstate the actual increase in
foreign-exchange inflows
* Moody's-Papua New Guinea continues to face significant
government liquidity,external payments risks, despite recent
recovery in commodity prices, exports
* Moody's on Papua New Guinea- Assesses domestic political
risk as "moderate"
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Forecasts real GDP growth of
about 3% in coming years, a sharp drop from average annual GDP
growth of 6.4% between 2010-2014
* Moody's Papua New Guinea- Fiscal tightening, high
inflation and a shortage of foreign currency will weigh on
economic growth in 2017 and 2018
