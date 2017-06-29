June 29 Moody's:

* Moody's says Paraguay's banking system outlook revised to stable on earnings, capital​

* Moody's says ‍​expects that Paraguay banks will maintain or improve net interest margins further this year after an increase in 2016

* Moody's - returned outlook on Paraguay's banking system to stable from negative on expectations capital levels will remain high, profitability will be strong‍​

* ‍moody's on Paraguay's banks - Factors like stabilized commodity prices, moderate inflation, stable currency among others supporting operating environment for banks​

* Moody's - Expects problem loans of Paraguay's banking system to remain high by historical standards following commodity price & exchange rate shocks of 2015 Source text for Eikon: