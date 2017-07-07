America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Moody's places Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's says Bahamas' long-term local-currency bond and bank deposit country ceiling remain unchanged at A2
* Moody's on Bahamas - long-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at Baa1 and Baa3
* Moody's on Bahamas - short-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at P-2 and P-3, respectively Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, JULY 8 AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - France's yearly business conference in Aix will gather CAC 40 executives, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, investors and economists, among others (to July 9). HAMBURG - G20 International Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Final Day). AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Bank o