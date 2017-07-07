July 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody's places Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade

* Moody's says Bahamas' long-term local-currency bond and bank deposit country ceiling remain unchanged at A2

* Moody's on Bahamas - long-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at Baa1 and Baa3

* Moody's on Bahamas - short-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at P-2 and P-3, respectively Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)