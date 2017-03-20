March 20 Moody's:

* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications

* Moody's on potential U.S. housing-finance reforms - reforms could also have broader implications for financial markets, affecting banks' capital and liquidity ratios

