June 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says prudent fiscal policy and low debt burden
support Czech Republic's credit profile
* Moody's says Czech Republic's A1 rating and stable
outlook supported by record of prudent fiscal policy, very low
debt burden, new fiscal framework
* Moody's says new framework will support the Czech
government in maintaining a prudent fiscal policy with a
declining public debt-to-GDP ratio
* Moody's says Czech Republic's fiscal position "is a key
credit strength"
* Moody's says expects Czech Republic's general government
debt-to-gdp ratio to continue downward trend
* Moody's says Czech national bank's decision in april to
abolish the exchange rate floor has had limited consequences so
far
* Moody's says further reduction in government debt,
improved medium-term economic outlook would support Czech
Republic's creditworthiness
* Moody's-Czech republic's credit challenges include risk of
political instability following upcoming elections,
disagreements with eu on relocation of refugees
Source text for Eikon: