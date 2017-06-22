UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Moody's:
* Moody's says rising raw material costs to erode UK packaged food companies' profitability, credit quality into 2018
* Moody's says UK food suppliers will need to offset inflation through change in pack sizes, product reformulation or cost savings
* Moody's says rising raw material costs will have less impact on the UK poultry business of Moy Park Holdings (Europe) Limited and Boparan
* Moody's says UK packaged food companies' credit quality could deteriorate on back of weaker profitability and potentially lead to rating downgrades
* Moody's on UK packaged food cos - Rising inflation to hit customers' disposable incomes, potentially curbing demand; overall sales volumes may remain stable Source text: (bit.ly/2sYF1EP)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources