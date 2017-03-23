March 23 Moody's:

* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany

* potential slowdown in external demand and rising demographic pressures are amongst the risks facing Germany

* ageing population of Germany and its shrinking workforce will have negative implications for its potential economic growth

* sees potential impact of brexit upon Germany as muted in the short term, given the diversified structure of its exports Source bit.ly/2nUqkwG