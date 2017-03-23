BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
March 23 Moody's:
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
* potential slowdown in external demand and rising demographic pressures are amongst the risks facing Germany
* ageing population of Germany and its shrinking workforce will have negative implications for its potential economic growth
* sees potential impact of brexit upon Germany as muted in the short term, given the diversified structure of its exports Source bit.ly/2nUqkwG
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
NEW DELHI, June 15 India's trade deficit further widened to $13.84 billion in May, its highest in two-and-a-half years, on higher gold imports, government data showed on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 15 Resales of Canadian homes dropped 6.2 percent in May from April as Toronto sales plunged 25.3 percent in the month as new housing policy changes sideswiped demand and new listings rose again, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.