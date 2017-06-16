June 16 Moody's :

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers will benefit in 2017 as gdp growth,cheaper mortgages set domestic steel demand back on path to growth after 2 yrs of decline‍​

* Moody's says rising raw material prices and rouble strength could dampen earnings and margins for some Russian steelmakers in year ahead

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers could see challenges thrown up by increasing trade protectionism

* Moody's says EU mulling with idea of imposing duties on Russian hot-rolled flat steel products would have a bigger impact than previous measures

* Moody's says full-fledged recovery in the Russian construction industry, which is the largest buyer of the metal, will take time Source text : (bit.ly/2s9KxTt)