BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 17 Moody's:
* Moody's says soaring airplane demand fuels positive outlook for global aerospace & defense sector into 2018
* Moody's says airliner deliveries will grow by around 7 percent in 2017 before accelerating to just over 10 percent growth in 2018
* Increased geopolitical tensions,growing cyber threats,need to replace aging equipment to fuel 3 pct - 5 pct rise in global defense spending over next 12-18 months
* Moody's says positive outlook on global aerospace and defense sector reflects expectation of operating profit growth of around 3 pct to 5 pct through 2018
* Moody's says U.S. defense spending to increase by just over 3 pct in 2017 to just over $598 billion and rise by a further 6 pct in 2018 based on Moody's assumptions
* Moody's says revised operating profit growth expectations for global aerospace & defense sector down due to protracted pressure on aerospace margins
* Moody's says expects large commercial airplane deliveries to increase 7 pct -9 pct through 2018 as airframers increase future production rates to meet demand Source text for Eikon:
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.