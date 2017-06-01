UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says stressed retailers weighing asset transfers to subsidiaries unrestricted by credit agreements to bolster liquidity or reduce leverage
* Moody's - retailers with "valuable brands", against which lender can provide meaningful amount of new financing more likely to pursue asset transfers Source text: (bit.ly/2rIkWlC)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources