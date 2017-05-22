May 22 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says strong FDI will continue to help Vietnam diversify its economy and contribute to stabilising the government's debt burden

* Moody's says that Vietnam's robust GDP growth continues, along with macroeconomic and external stability

* Moody's says risk to Vietnam's outlook for investment, exports, GDP growth is rising protectionism from key trading partners Source: [bit.ly/2q85eMd]