July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says tailwinds to lift credit quality of Europe's ferry and cruise ship sector into 2018 ‍​

* Says rising demand, continued low oil prices will support European ferry, cruise ship operators' revenue, profitability over next 12-18 months‍​

* European ferry, cruise ship operators' ability to generate free cash flow to be curbed by high spending on vessel maintenance, capacity expansion Source text - (bit.ly/2gMF8xJ)