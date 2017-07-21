FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says upgrades Dominican Republic's issuer rating to Ba3 from B1, outlook stable
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says upgrades Dominican Republic's issuer rating to Ba3 from B1, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) -

* Moody's upgrades Dominican Republic's issuer rating to Ba3 from B1, outlook stable

* Moody's - stable outlook reflects view that Ba3 rating captures balance of risks to Dominican Republic's credit profile

* Moody's on Dominican Republic - expect economic growth to remain robust and balance of payments risks to be contained

* Moody's - changed the outlook on Dominican Republic's long term issuer and debt ratings to stable from positive

* Moody's on Dominican Republic - expect fiscal deficits to continue to be stable at around 3% of GDP in next two to three years

* Moody's on Dominican Republic - moderate fiscal deficits, high real GDP growth will limit increase in government debt ratios which we forecast at 38.7% this year and 39% in 2018

* Moody's - raised Dominican Republic's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Ba1 from Ba2 and long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling to B1 from B2 Source text - bit.ly/2uH9g32 (Bengaluru Newsroom)

