* Moody's says U.S. airports will be pressured by expansion plans, but airlines have the capacity to absorb costs

* Moody's says capital expansion plans at large U.S. airports will increase leverage and drive airline partners' costs higher‍​

* Moody's on U.S. airports - Airports pass additional costs onto airlines in form of rents, landing fees, which are expected to rise by about 25 percent by 2021