BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Moody's Investors Service:
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
* Moody's -U.S. Apparel, footwear industry operating profits poised to improve over next 12-18 months, but growth to be more sluggish than anticipated
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies also continue to face higher costs for labor, as well as for inputs such as cotton
* Moody's says it now forecasts U.S. Apparel and footwear industry operating profit growth to come in at 3%-5% this year, rather than 5%-7%
* Moody's- conditions for U.S. Apparel, footwear companies will remain challenging in first 6 months of this year, will begin to improve in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover