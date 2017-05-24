May 24 Moody's :

* Says U.S. banks' profitability prospects improving against a steady economic backdrop

* Moody's says outlook for the U.S. banking system remains stable, as favorable economic trends support core profitability over the next 12-18 months

* Moodys says "U.S. Banks' core profitability has the potential to gain from improving net interest margins"

* Moody's on U.S. Banks says key asset risk metrics remain steady, continuing a 6-year positive trend, and economic growth should drive further improvement

* U.S. banks' exposure to the auto lending sector is modest and ranges from about 5% to 36% of gross loans for the most exposed banks

* Says retail currently weakest industry as measured by forecasted 1-year default rate; u.s. Banks have exposure to retail in c&i, cre, reit portfolios

* U.S. banks' capital ratios are satisfactory, while their funding profiles remain a key credit strength

* Says U.S. banks' funding profiles remain key credit strength, as core deposits, long-term debt more than fully fund us banks' illiquid assets Source text for Eikon: