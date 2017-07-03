UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Carrefour SA. Moody's Investors Service says in a statement:
* Moody's says believes Carrefour Brazil IPO is slightly credit negative because it will increase Carrefour's financial complexity and limit its access to its subsidiary's cash flows.
* Moody's also says thinks IPO is positive from an operating standpoint as it will improve local visibility of carrefour's brazil. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources