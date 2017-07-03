July 3 Carrefour SA. Moody's Investors Service says in a statement:

* Moody's says believes Carrefour Brazil IPO is slightly credit negative because it will increase Carrefour's financial complexity and limit its access to its subsidiary's cash flows.

* Moody's also says thinks IPO is positive from an operating standpoint as it will improve local visibility of carrefour's brazil. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)