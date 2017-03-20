BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of $10 mln venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Moody's Investors Service:
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
* Says ratings of one additional Turkish bank downgraded with negative outlook; ratings of two other banks were affirmed with outlooks unchanged
* Says outlook change on Turkish banks was prompted by the deterioration of the outlook for Turkey's credit profile Source text: bit.ly/2nfkbgH
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a cad $10 million series a venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
* In May 2017, group's pre-sales value amounted to rmb3,884 million, representing a year- on-year increase of 23.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: