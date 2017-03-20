March 20 Moody's Investors Service:

* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable

* Says ratings of one additional Turkish bank downgraded with negative outlook; ratings of two other banks were affirmed with outlooks unchanged

* Says outlook change on Turkish banks was prompted by the deterioration of the outlook for Turkey's credit profile Source text: bit.ly/2nfkbgH