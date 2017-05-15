French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 15 Moody's Corp
* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk
* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion
* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019
* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for revenue and EPS growth
* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion)
* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing
* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018, excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.