April 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2; stable outlook

* Moody's- has also raised Belize's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to B1 from B2

* Moody's on Belize- stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to belize's credit profile at the B3 rating level

