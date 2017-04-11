UPDATE 2-Romanian government in limbo as PM refuses to quit
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2; stable outlook
* Moody's- has also raised Belize's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to B1 from B2
* Moody's on Belize- stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to belize's credit profile at the B3 rating level
Source text for Eikon:
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
* Markets see 50 pct chance of rate hike within 12 months (Adds further reaction, cancellation of Mansion House speech)