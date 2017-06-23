June 23 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says upgrades Greece's sovereign bond rating to
CAA2 and changes outlook to positive
* Moody's says Greece's outlook has been changed to positive
from stable
* Moody's says Greece's short-term ratings have been
affirmed, at not prime (NP) and (P)NP
* Moody's says upgraded Greece's long-term issuer rating as
well as all senior unsecured bond and programme ratings
* Moody's says Greece's economic, fiscal and political risks
remain very elevated
* Moody's on Greece-long-term country ceilings for
foreign-currency, local-currency bonds raised to B3 from CAA2,
to reflect reduced risk of Greece exiting Euro area
* Moody's says drivers for greece rating action include
successful conclusion of 2nd review under adjustment programme,
release of tranche of €8.5 billion in coming days
* Moody's says drivers for greece rating action include
improved fiscal prospects on back of 2016 fiscal outperformance
* Moody's says drivers for greece rating action include
tentative signs of the economy stabilizing
* Moody's on Greece says positive outlook reflects view that
prospects for a successful conclusion of greece's third
adjustment programme have improved
* Moody's says Greece's ratings could be upgraded further if
there was clear evidence that economy was on a sustained and
reasonably strong growth path
* Moody's says upgrades Greece's sovereign bond rating to
CAA2 and changes outlook to positive
* Moody's on Greece- IMF's intention to remain involved via
new stand-by agreement also supports view that steps to be taken
to make debt burden sustainable
Source text for Eikon: