DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 18
Guide to economic indicators
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Moody's upgrades Los Angeles County's issuer rating to AA1; assigns AA2 to lease revenue bonds series 2017A
* Moody's - Los Angeles County's issuer rating upgrade reflects its continued strong and stable financial position, five-year annual tax base growth Source text : bit.ly/2r3oNVA
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.