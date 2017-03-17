March 17 Moody's
* upgrades serbia's issuer rating to ba3; stable outlook
* Moody's - stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to
serbia's credit profile at the ba3 rating level
* Moody's says improvements to the fiscal framework in
serbia will also support a conservative budgetary stance in the
coming years
* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings
include serbia's notable fiscal consolidation which has halted
increase in debt burden
* Moody's on serbia - expects the deficit to decline
moderately to 1.2% in 2017
* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings
include recent structural reforms which have increased the
resilience of serbia's economy
* Moody's on serbia - debt burden will continue to gradually
decline reaching just below 70% in 2018
* Moodys says outlook for serbia has been moved to stable
(from positive)
* Moody's says serbia could benefit from continued
institutional improvements as part of the eu accession process
* Moody's says expects serbia's achievements in maintaining
price stability will be preserved
Source text for Eikon: