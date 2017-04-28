April 28 Moog Inc
* Moog reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $632 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $610.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Moog inc says forecast sales of $2.45 billion in 2017
* Moog inc - forecast fy sales of $2.45 billion, up 2% over
last year
* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.15
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $2.43
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Moog inc - "we're on track for our full year guidance"
* Moog inc - consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion
