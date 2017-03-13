Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 Moovly Media Inc
* Provides update on private placement and grants stock options
* Anticipates completing its brokered private placement of units on or about March 17, 2017
* Says units will be issued at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.1 million
* Says net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to fund sales and marketing growth of company among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada Acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: