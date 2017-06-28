Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share
* Morgan Stanley - increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share
* Morgan Stanley-capital plan includes repurchase of up to $5 billion of outstanding common stock for four quarters beginning in q3 of 2017 through end of q2 of 2018
* Morgan Stanley - capital plan includes an increase in firm's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.25 per share from current $0.20 per share
* Morgan Stanley - new capital plan is an increase from $3.5 billion in 2016 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.