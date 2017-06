March 31 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Siiq Spa:

* Morgan Stanley held a 5.373 percent stake in the company as of March 23, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob

* U.S. investment bank also has an additional 1.252 percent potential stake in IGD relating to a share loan agreement

* Soros Fund Management held no shares in IGD as of March 23, having previously held a stake of 5 percent in the company. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)