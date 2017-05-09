BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Morguard Corp
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$3.92
* Q1 FFO per share C$3.99
* Q1 revenue C$270.9 million versus C$232.1 million
* Morguard Corp- Normalized FFO for three months ended march 31, 2017, was $3.92 per common share
* NOI increased by $8.3 million, or 8.9%, during three months ended March 31, 2017, to $101.1 million
* Adjusted NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017, increased by $9.1 million to $120.6 million compared to $111.5 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.