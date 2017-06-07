BRIEF-EBRD provides Russia's Polymetal with $140 mln loan for Kazakh project
* Has signed a $140 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD);
June 7 Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp
* Says it will issue 19th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 30, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum
* Subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 30
* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w49LfU
June 22 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Expected to join AIM on July 6 with market cap of 87.2 million stg