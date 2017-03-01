March 1 Morien Resources Corp:

* Morien announces commencement of production from the donkin coal mine

* Morien resources -initial production at donkin is from a single continuous miner, with addition of a second continuous miner scheduled for later in 2017

* Morien resources corp - construction of a coal handling, preparation and processing plant is anticipated to begin during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: