BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
March 1 Morien Resources Corp:
* Morien announces commencement of production from the donkin coal mine
* Morien resources -initial production at donkin is from a single continuous miner, with addition of a second continuous miner scheduled for later in 2017
* Morien resources corp - construction of a coal handling, preparation and processing plant is anticipated to begin during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused congressional critics of relying on "misstatements" to criticize his agency, which was set up under former President Barack Obama to pursue bad behavior by financial institutions.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares