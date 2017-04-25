April 25 Morinaga & Co Ltd

* Says a Chiba-based unit(unit A) will take over a Chiba-based golf course from the company and another Chiba-based unit(unit B)of the co, on July 1

* Says the co will merge with wholly owned unit B on July 1

* Says unit B will be dissolved after the transaction

* Says it will sell 340 shares(100 percent stake)of unit A to unit of Heiwa Corp, on July 3， with undisclosed transaction price

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OiDkQV； goo.gl/1T8qo8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)