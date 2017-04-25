UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Morinaga & Co Ltd
* Says a Chiba-based unit(unit A) will take over a Chiba-based golf course from the company and another Chiba-based unit(unit B)of the co, on July 1
* Says the co will merge with wholly owned unit B on July 1
* Says unit B will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says it will sell 340 shares(100 percent stake)of unit A to unit of Heiwa Corp, on July 3， with undisclosed transaction price
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OiDkQV； goo.gl/1T8qo8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources