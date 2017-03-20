March 20 Morizon SA:

* Its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders resolves to increase its capital via issue up to 8.5 million series H shares

* Series H shares to be issue at nominal price of 0.1 zloty ($0.0251) per share via public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9782 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)