March 3 Morneau Shepell Inc

* Morneau Shepell announces ceo succession; reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Morneau Shepell Inc - Alan Torrie, president and CEO of Morneau Shepell announces retirement; Stephen Liptrap to become president and ceo

* Morneau Shepell Inc - adoption of ordinary course shareholder rights plan also announced

* Qtrly revenue $149.1 million versus $145.7 million

* Board sets trigger at 20 per cent in shareholder rights plan

