AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 3 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Morneau Shepell announces ceo succession; reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Morneau Shepell Inc - Alan Torrie, president and CEO of Morneau Shepell announces retirement; Stephen Liptrap to become president and ceo
* Stephen Liptrap to become president and CEO
* Morneau Shepell Inc - adoption of ordinary course shareholder rights plan also announced
* Qtrly revenue $149.1 million versus $145.7 million
* Board sets trigger at 20 per cent in shareholder rights plan
* Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly profit $5.7 million versus $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.